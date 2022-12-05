HARDIN COUNTY, IL — Some Hardin County residents are under a boil-water order this morning.
According to an early-morning phone call from water officials, the order impacts water customers in Water District 1.
When under a boil-water order, community members should avoid using tap-water for consumption unless brought to a full rolling-boil for one to three minutes and then cooled.
This includes the water you use to drink, give to pets, cook with, clean with, and brush your teeth with.
You should follow those guidelines even if your water has been filtered through a refrigerator or pitcher, the CDC recommends. Typically, it is still okay to wash clothing and bathe as usual, as long as you don't swallow water during the process.
For more information about what to do during a boil water advisory or order, click here.