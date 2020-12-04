LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — While Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is at the center of talks on another coronavirus relief bill, hardships are mounting in his home state of Kentucky.
In Louisville, Paula and Anthony Hunter saw their catering and restaurant businesses slam to a halt because of the pandemic. They relied on federal assistance to help stay afloat. Now, months later, they're hoping for another round of aid to hang on until vaccines can conquer the virus.
“Just a few more months, you know, get us through this,” Paula Hunter said.
Despite a growing sense of desperation, much of the political pressure in Kentucky is focused not on McConnell but on Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and the restrictions he has imposed on everyday life.
Beshear is under fire from business owners and state GOP leaders who think the virus-related restrictions he’s imposed on daily life in Kentucky have gone too far. Emboldened by gains they made in the November elections, GOP legislative leaders are expected to push to rein in Beshear’s authority to take emergency measures when the legislature convenes next year.
Beshear says he’s focused on saving lives, but Congress must do its part and pass more aid.
“We need people to not be Democrats or Republicans but to be human beings and do the right thing,” the governor said in an interview. “People out there are dying, People out there are hurting. This is the time to invest in our people and in their safety.”
