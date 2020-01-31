FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY — Former Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney David Hargrove has entered an Alford plea to a misdemeanor charge of official misconduct.
Hargrove is sentenced to two years of probation for the misdemeanor charge.
Hargrove entered the plea in Franklin County Circuit Court on Friday. He was originally charged with abuse of public trust greater than $10,000 but less than $100,000. Hargrove was accused of making multiple unauthorized withdrawals of from court ordered forfeiture funds, using them to pay for unauthorized expenses.
A clerk in Franklin County Circuit Court originally told Local 6 that Hargrove pleaded guilty to the abuse of public trust charge, but Hargrove's attorney, Mark Bryant, says that's not true. Bryant says his client does not admit to stealing any funds.
Local 6 reached back out to the court clerk's office, and confirmed that Hargrove actually entered an Alford plea to the lesser charge. When a defendant enters an Alford plea, they are not admitting that they committed the offense they have been charged with, but they are acknowledging that there is enough evidence to convict them if the case were to go to trial.
Local 6 has now obtained a copy of the plea document, which confirms Hargrove did in fact enter an Alford plea. you can read that document in full below.
The case was moved out of Graves County to Franklin County because of Hargrove's previous role as commonwealth's attorney.
