PADUCAH — Friday, Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless and McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer addressed the Paducah Chamber of Commerce.
State of the County
Clymer he made his overall goal clear. "Our collective plan with this team is to make McCracken County the best it can be, and to make residents proud of this county," Clymer said.
Looking back on the previous year, Clymer touted creating a county sports tourism commission that collects it's own transient room tax. Clymer promised that people can expect to see new facilities come out that commission.
"You're gonna' be amazed at the facility we're gonna' develop. It's gonna' take some time, but we're gonna' get that done both outside and indoor recreational facilities," Clymer said.
Clymer also committed to investing resources to update the communication equipment for first responders. He also said the county collected the most in property tax revenue in 30 years, but he admitted that the county's budget woes are far from over.
"Our reserve fund is at an all-time low. It's lost like 40% in the last four years, and our reserve fund — we don't have a savings account that we can rely on," Clymer said.
State of the City
In Harless's address, she said improving and growing the economy was at the top of the city's goals.
"Without a vibrant and dynamic community and economy, we don't have a city," Harless said.
A way Harless said Paducah can expand its economy is by improving and installing public infrastructure. "This is stuff we don't see all the time — we don't think about until it's not there for us — so that matters," says Harless.
In addition to improving infrastructure, Harless said the city has created a business resource guide, and is making it a point to talk to business owners.
"We're able to go out, expand that capacity to make sure we're meeting with businesses, hearing their expansion plans, but also making sure we're catching businesses that might be struggling so that we can make sure we can connect them with resources to keep them alive and vibrant," Harless said.
The city is also helping fund Midtown Allegiance to help people buy affordable housing. That's an issue Harless said the city is trying to fix.
"That goal is all about increasing the housing options in Paducah. So, we can see low income and all the way up to high income, but the middle we're missing. And that's what we're trying to solve with this initiative," Harless said.
Harless also promised that progress is being made on plans for an indoor aquatics center. She says bonds for the project were recently sold.
"We've had a big success this week on that. We will start to see construction on that later this year over in Noble Park," Harless said.
