UNION CITY, TN — Harley-Davidson Inc. and Polaris Inc. are parting with a local dealer from their retailer networks after a racist post disparaging Black Lives Matters protesters was posted on his personal Facebook page, according to Bloomberg.
The news sources says activists in Tennessee took screen shots and shared a post made earlier in June on the Facebook page of Russell Abernathy, who owns Polaris, Harley-Davidson and Honda Motor Co. powersports stores in Union City, Tennessee.
Bloomberg says the post read, "I'm sick of this black lives matter" and then used an expletive to call for Black people to return to Africa.
In response, Bloomberg is reporting, Abernathy said his Facebook page was hacked, according to Honda
In a statement of the stores website, Abernathy claims he didn't write the post and 'reject the content of it.' Bloomberg says Honda condemned the remarks and said it is investigating.
On Tuesday, Bloomberg is reporting Harley decided to cut ties with Abernathy, almost a week after Polaris announced its separation from the store.
Honda said in a tweet, "racism and intolerance have absolutely no place in our company and will not be tolerated by those authorized to represent the Honda brand."
Bloomberg reports Abernathy is a third-generation owner of a Harley store.