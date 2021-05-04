MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County man pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple animal cruelty charges after dozens of Chihuahuas were found in his home in 2019 in conditions investigators said were deplorable.
Harold Campbell pleaded guilty to all counts Tuesday, McCracken County District Court Judge Todd Jones says. The judge says Campbell will serve a one-year sentence for each charge, which is the maximum. But, the counts will run concurrently, meaning he will serve just one year behind bars.
Campbell's daughter, Jennifer, pleaded guilty to the same charges last year. She was sentenced to 11 months in jail.
Both faced 51 counts of second-degree animal cruelty in the case.