METROPOLIS, IL — Thirty years ago, Harrah's Metropolis Casino opened its doors.
The casino held a reception Thursday to commemorate the anniversary.
The casino also paid it forward by donating to notable causes in Metropolis, like Guardian House, United Way of Massac County, the Metropolis Fire Department and the Metropolis Police Department.
Casino leaders told us why supporting Metropolis is important to them.
“You know, it being in my hometown and how things were before the casino, we're definitely the steady force. We're willing to help anyone who needs it,” says Harrah’s Metropolis Casino Senior VP and General Manager Sherry Wessel. “So if it is auction items for PTO, all the way up to someone in crisis, we want to be that partner in the community that is there and helps any chance we get.”
From the casino's beginning as Players Riverboat Casino to its current status as a casino and hotel, Harrah's has certainly seen a lot since its 1993 opening.