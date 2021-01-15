METROPOLIS, IL — A local casino is reopening to the public this weekend.
Harrah's Metropolis in southern Illinois has announced that it will reopen for gaming at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16.
The casino has been closed since Nov. 19, because of a spike in COVID-19 cases.
In its announcement, Harrah's Metropolis says it is subject to Illinois' Tier 2 COVID-19 mitigation guidelines. Download the document below this story to read through the guidelines for various businesses under Tier 2.
The casino says it will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day. Under the Tier 2 guidelines, indoor dining and drinking is not allowed. So, Harrah's says beverage service on the casino floor is suspended for the time being, and dining will be carry out only.
All patrons will be required to wear masks inside the casino.