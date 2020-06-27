METROPOLIS - The Harrah's casino in Metropolis, Illinois is set to reopen on July 1st at 9 a.m.
The casino will be open to the general public and will be in accordance with directives from Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Gaming Board.
The casino will operate at 50 percent capacity, in accordance with guidelines issued by the state of Illinois.
Slot machines will be arranged to allow for social distancing and table games will be offered at a reduced capacity. Poker will remain closed until further notice.