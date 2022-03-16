WASHINGTON (AP) — In an effort to protect dozens of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) that have experienced a bomb threat this year, Vice President Kamala Harris says the schools are now eligible to apply for grants to fund better security training and mental health help.
"These threats have brought fear and anxiety to places of peace," Harris says.
The funds are provided through the U.S. Department of Education's Project School Emergency Response to Violence (Project SERV) program.
Project SERV provides short-term immediate funding for local educational agencies (LEAs) and institutions of higher education (IHEs) that have experienced a violent or traumatic incident to assist in restoring a safe environment conducive to learning.
The Department will work with HBCUs that have received recent bomb threats to determine if Project SERV can help with immediate needs, such as targeted mental health resources or enhanced security to restore the learning environment on their campuses. Funding for Project SERV is limited, and awards typically range from $50,000 to $150,000 per school.
The Biden-Harris Administration says it’s taking a whole-of-government approach to ensuring the safety and well-being of students, staff and faculty, and addressing these repeated threats to HBCU campuses.
Following the first reports of the threats, Secretary Cardona and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas hosted a briefing with more than 40 presidents of HBCUs from across the nation to share information about grant programs, training resources, and other tools available to HBCUs to strengthen campus safety and security.