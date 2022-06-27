SELMA, ALABAMA - MARCH 06: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during commemorations for the 57th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday" on March 06, 2022 in Selma, Alabama. The Edmund Pettus Bridge was the site of the brutal beatings of civil rights marchers at the hands of police during the first march for voting rights on March 7, 1965. The televised attacks prompted public support for the civil rights activists in Selma and for the voting rights campaign. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)