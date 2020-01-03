HARRISBURG, IL — A southern Illinois Walmart that had to close earlier this week because of a fire inside the building is back open Friday.
Firefighters responded to a fire inside the Harrisburg, Illinois, Walmart around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. The sprinkler system contained the fire to an area near the rear of the store, and firefighters were able to put the fire out. No injuries were reported, but the store did have to close its doors.
Friday, the store announced via Facebook that it was able to reopen at 4 p.m., with "limited access to the community."
The store will operate with reduced hours until further notice, Friday's announcement says. After Friday, the store will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., "with service areas functioning at regular posted times."
As of 4 p.m. Friday, the store says its pharmacy, banking, auto care and grocery services are available to customers.