SALINE COUNTY, IL – The Harrisburg Police Department are seeking the public's help in identifying those involved in a shooting that took place at Harrisburg Liquor Lake on Thursday.
At 8:36 p.m. Thursday, Saline County Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting at the liquor store.
Approximately one minute later Harrisburg Police Officers arrived at the scene and located a 49-year-old man inside the store. The man had sustained multiple gun shot wounds.
Officers applied tourniquets to the victim until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to the Harrisburg Medical Center and then transferred to an out of area hospital.
The suspect was believed to flee the scene on foot.
Anyone with information, or anyone who lives in the area and has home security video, is being asked to call Saline County Central Dispatch at 618-252-8661.
The investigation is being handled by the Harrisburg Police Department.