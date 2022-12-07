HARRISBURG, IL — Who doesn't love to get cozy and cuddle up with a good book before bed? Thanks to their partnership with Scholastic Book Clubs for the 13th annual Great Bedtime Story Pajama Drive, a group of preschoolers helped ensure kids in need could do just that.
According to a Wednesday release, the Mary Jo Oldham Center for Child Study at Southeastern Illinois College partnered with Scholastic to gather brand new pajamas for children in need. It's part of the Pajama Program, and hundreds of classrooms across the nation participate each year, the release explains.
Children in the MJOCCS participated, with the help of teachers Ellen Prince and Lindsey Pankey, because they felt like it was a great opportunity to give back to their community.
According to Prince, the classroom kicked-off the drive by emphasizing the importance of doing good for others. Prince said participating families have "outdone themselves with kindness.”
The Night Shield Children's Shelter in West Frankfort Illinois is benefitting from the donated pajamas, the release explains, and both teachers are reportedly excited to have been able to give.
“Now more kids in the community can enjoy a comforting bedtime through the magic of a story and cozy pajamas,” Panky said in a statement included in the release.