HARRISBURG, IL– At 10:45 a.m. Monday, Harrisburg Unit #3 schools were notified of a potential threat to a school.
The school district was notified of a random Snapchat post indicating a potential threat to one of the schools. There was no particular school, student, or staff member identified in the post.
Soon after, all Harrisburg Unit #3 schools were put into lockdown and law enforcement was notified. Law enforcement are currently investigating.
The school district would like to remind parents that there is no credible threat to any Harrisburg school, and there is no need to remove a child from school.