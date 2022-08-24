HARRISBURG, IL — She's described as a hardworking and deserving student, a mother of two, and now — the very first recipient of the Richard Edward Dunk Jr. Memorial Scholarship at Southeastern Illinois College.
According to a release from SIC, the scholarship is awarded to a diesel or welding student in the Career and Technical Education department who demonstrates academic excellence and responsibility.
Dunk Jr. worked as a coal miner, and eventually a supervisor in the mine, for nearly 40 years. There, the release says he gained invaluable skills and an understanding for the importance of CTE careers.
Dunk Jr.'s daughter, Angie Dunk, says her dad believed strongly in the mission and values of SIC, especially after seeing the opportunities the college provided for his children and his community as a whole.
Dorothy Clucas of Harrisburg is the very first recipient of the scholarship, and according to SIC, she came highly recommended by her instructors. A working mother of two, Clucas is in her second year of the welding program at SIC, and her welding instructor says she's a hard-working, responsible student.
In a statement included in the announcement, Clucas says she started playing around with a welder out in her garage after she saw SIC offered a welding program. She said she has enjoyed the welding program very much, especially the artistic side of it.
SIC says students can apply for this scholarship, along with 300 more, online here.