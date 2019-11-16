BROOKPORT, IL — Youth basketball in Brookport, Illinois, would not be possible without Harry Statham.
He is a Brookport High School graduate and former men's head basketball coach for McKendree University.
He was the college basketball coach with the most wins at the four-year level until last season.
Statham also stepped in to help the Brookport Gym when it was on the verge of demolition. He and the Brookport Betterment Committee worked together to save the building and make it what it is today.
"It's back and better now than before. They've done a tremendous job on this building," said Statham.
It is the same gym he helped build during his senior year, and where his team won the regional championships.
He and his wife Rose were honored Saturday at the Harry Statham Youth Basketball League's opening day.
The gym bears his name, with a special place for his wife.
They spent time with everyone and watched as players warmed up.
"Well, it's refreshing, you know? It all starts young, and the younger the better, and it's great to have organized teams and coaches that care about the kids," said Statham. "And teaching them to play by the rules, and correct fundamentally, learn the fundamentals, and play with class."
The gym, that day and that moment meant the world to the former coach and his wife, but it meant even more to the kids, like Lucy Windhorst.
"I am very excited," said Windhorst.
The third-grader was a bit winded as she guarded her opponent, but that was barely a thought while she had a good time with her teammates.
"Almost all of them were on my softball team, and it's really fun getting to play basketball with them too," said Windhorst.
There were eight games for boys and girls of all ages on Saturday.
Statham said it was a great time watching all the players on the same court he played on decades ago.
"It's about youth, you know, and the future," said Statham. "And so we gotta' pull together and work hard to make things happen."
As the gym carries a sense of community, it is also making hoop dreams come true.