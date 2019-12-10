MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — There's just one male Chihuahua left this year available for adoption at the McCracken County Humane Society. Forty-eight of the Chihuahuas involved in a serious local case of animal abuse have been adopted.
The McCracken County Humane Society is getting ready for Christmas. Executive Director Terry Vannerson says the dog, Harry, is a shy 1-year-old Chihuahua who needs a home for the holidays.
"He is a sweet dog," Vannerson said. "You know, there's so many people that came in and adopted in the beginning. We just want people to know that we do have Harry still left, so he can have a home before Christmas."
Harry is ready for Christmas with his holiday vest. All he needs is someone with lots of time and patience who is ready to adopt him.
Harry costs $200 to adopt. He is neutered with all of his vaccinations and microchipped. Vannerson says a family without small children who can dedicate lots of quality time with him would be best, because Chihuahuas are very possessive of their owners.
"Somebody that's going to give lots of attention to them," Vannerson said. "Somebody that is going to work with them and make them feel comfortable, because we do have to build trust with these dogs."
She says Harry just needs someone who can give him the love he needs in a forever home.
Some of the female Chihuahuas who were rescued from the same home have given birth to puppies, but the puppies will not be ready for adoption for about five to six weeks.