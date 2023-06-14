BOSTON, MA (WBTS) — The manager of the morgue at Harvard Medical School is accused of stealing human body parts from the cadavers donated for medical research and selling them.
Both Cedric Lodge and his wife appeared in federal court on June 14, charged with conspiracy and transporting stolen goods across state lines.
The criminal complaint names Katrina McLean, the owner of a shop called Kat’s Creepy Creations.
In October 2020, she allegedly agreed to purchase two dissected faces for $600. Her business Instagram account shows several products made with human bones.
She is also accused of shipping human skin to a man named Jeremy Pauley in Pennsylvania to have the skin tanned to create leather. Pauley was arrested in Pennsylvania last year.
According to the federal indictment, he also purchased several stolen human remains from a mortuary employee in Arkansas. His Instagram account shows off a collection of human bones, teeth and brains.
The federal indictment also names Joshua Taylor in Pennsylvania as a buyer who sent the lodges more than $37,000 via PayPal for human remains. One payment of $1,000 was sent with a memo that read “head number seven." Another $200 payment was sent with a memo that read “braiiins."
The defendants could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the charges.
The US attorney's office is working to identify and contact as many of the victims and victims' families affected by this case as possible.
Anyone who believes they or a family member may have been affected by this is encouraged to contact their office.