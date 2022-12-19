LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jurors in Los Angeles have found Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape at his second sexual misconduct trial.
The verdicts Monday following a monthlong trial represent a victory for the #MeToo movement five years after Weinstein became its central figure.
The 70-year-old former movie mogul is already serving a 23-year sentence for a rape and sexual assault conviction in New York.
Lacking any forensic evidence or eyewitness accounts of assaults Weinstein's accusers said happened from 2005 to 2013, the case in California hinged heavily on the stories and credibility of the four women at the center of the charges.
One of those accusers was documentary filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom, whose husband is California Gov. Gavin Newsom.