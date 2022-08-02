Weather Alert

...Heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees expected... Potentially dangerous heat indices are expected again today and continuing through Wednesday, east of a line from Mount Vernon, Illinois, to Cairo, to Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Afternoon heat indices will reach 100 to 105 degrees this afternoon and Wednesday afternoon. Keep yourself hydrated by drinking plenty of water, and stay inside or take breaks in air-conditioned rooms if you can. Be mindful to not leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles, and check up on relatives and neighbors when possible.