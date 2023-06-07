Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano is erupting, the United States Geological Survey reports.
According to a Wednesday update on their website, the USGS Volcano Observatory first detected a glow in Kīlauea summit webcam images Wednesday morning.
The organization says the eruption is occurring within a closed area of Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park and their primary concern is that high levels of volcanic gas could have "far-reaching effects down-wind."
According to the USGS, volcanic eruption cause volcanic smog — a result of sulfur dioxide and carbon dioxide being released into the air. This is referred to as "vog." Vog can cause health hazards to visitors and community members, damage plants and crops, and impact livestock.
Additionally, lightweight volcanic glass fragments can fall downwind of the volcano's fissure vents and dust the ground within a few hundred meters. Strong winds can waft the lighter particles even farther away — where they can cause eye and skin irritation for those who come in contact with them.
Other significant hazards the USGS notes are crater wall instability, ground cracking, and rockfalls. Those can be enhanced by earthquakes in areas that are closed to the public.
