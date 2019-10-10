Watch again

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — From a spider, to a scarecrow, to the characters of Monsters, Inc., a Livingston County family has turned several tons of hay bales into colorful displays to collect donations for a food pantry.

Livingston County Clerk Sonya Williams and her husband, Michael, a deputy with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, had been spray painting and decorating hay bales for years to entertain their sons.

But this year, they decided to spray paint and decorate more hay bales than ever before — to benefit the Livingston County Helping Hands food pantry.

From now through Nov. 4, the Williams family is inviting the public to visit their property to view the hay bale displays, take pictures, and donate to Helping Hands.

"The small counties don't have the resources as bigger cities. And so they just rely on the community for help," said Michael.

The family has set up a collection area on their property — a decorated shack that features a washtub on the porch for collecting canned food, and a secure lock box for collecting monetary donations. Cash and checks made out to Livingston County Helping Hands are accepted.

"Our local chapter of Helping Hands always does Christmas baskets and gives them to our community," said Sonya. "And I thought, 'What if at the end of October, we donated all these canned goods to our Helping Hands?'"

The Williams' property includes the following hay bale displays:

— A scarecrow three bales high that is roasting a s'more.

— A tin man.

— A spider.

— A black cat.

— A "Toots-hay Roll" candy.

— A stack of three smiling pumpkins.

— Mike and James from the film, Monsters, Inc.

— A silo and tractor display.

Sonya and Michael said the displays would not be possible without their neighbors, the McGrew family, who provided and helped move all the hay bales.

Sonya and Michael designed the displays based on internet research, as well as their own ideas. They spray painted the hay bales freehand. Local 6 asked them about their teamwork dynamic when they were making the displays.

"She told me what to do and I just, " Michael joked.

"And he did it!," Sonya laughed. "I say that I'm the brains, our neighbors are the muscles, because clearly it takes a lot of work to have round bales produced, and God love (my husband), he's our Bayou Bluff Picasso."

With Kentucky's poverty rate at nearly 17%, 5% more than the national average, Sonya and Michael's sons know the importance of donating to Helping Hands.

"Some people don't have money to buy food for Thanksgiving and Christmas," said 10-year-old Ty.

"For families that are in need and they need us, we're offering to help," 11-year-old Drew added.

If you would like to check out the hay bale displays and donate to Livingston County Helping Hands, the address of the Williams family property is 741 McMurray Road, Smithland, Kentucky.

The public is invited to visit seven days a week between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from now through Nov. 4, which is the last day donations are accepted.

For more information on Helping Hands, visit its Facebook page.