HAZEL, KY — State police have identified the suspect accused of robbing a bank in Hazel, Kentucky, on Thursday as 56-year-old Robert P. Riley of Water Valley, Kentucky. Troopers say the man was arrested in Carbondale.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 says investigators believe Riley is the man who robbed Murray Bank's Hazel branch earlier Thursday.
KSP says investigators found Riley in Carbondale, Illinois, and he was arrested by Illinois State Police troopers.
Riley is in custody in Illinois pending extradition to Kentucky. KSP says Riley faces one count of second-degree robbery.