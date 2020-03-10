CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY -- A Hazel man has been accused of committing multiple burglaries.
On Wednesday, March 4, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office was called to a home on Flint Road on report of a burglary in progress.
The homeowner called deputies after he saw a man walking from the rear of his home.
The man took off in a van parked on the road. The homeowner was later able to identify the suspect in a photo line-up.
Later that evening, a deputy found the van in Hazel.
The next day, deputies arrested 25-year-old Justin Cordes of Hazel. He was charged with burglary.
Deputies later found that Cordes was behind four other burglaries in Calloway County and two burglaries in Marshall, bringing the total of burglaries to seven.
An investigation is ongoing.