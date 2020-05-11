MURRAY, KY — We're all finding new ways to do things we all took for granted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that includes attending a funeral to honor the life of a family member, a friend, or loved one.
Monday, the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home held a drive-thru visitation service for Dan Keith Taylor of Hazel, Kentucky. Loved ones in cars held signs saying "Dan was a great man."
Taylor served in the Army, and then joined his father and brother in the automobile business.
His obituary says he was the youngest businessman in the country to be granted his own dealership in Fulton, Kentucky — at the age of 24. He also owned dealerships in multiple cities.
Taylor died May 8. He was 87 years old.
