MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Superintendent Steve Miracle confirms that the school district has been investigating a hazing incident involving the high school boys’ soccer team at an off-site, school-sanctioned trip.
Miracle confirmed that there is video of the incident that has been circulating. The superintendent said he could not confirm further details about what happened, but he did say the district has been investigating the incident.
He did not specify where or when the incident occurred, only saying it happened over the summer.
However, Marshall County Sheriff Matt Hilbrecht said the incident involved a camp at the University of Kentucky, which means the case is outside of his jurisdiction.
