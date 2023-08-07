METROPOLIS, IL — It was believed Bobby would never walk on his own again, now Bobby is running all by himself.
Back in June, the Project Hope Humane Society made a Facebook post about a dog found by the side of the road in poor condition. His front leg was broken, and he couldn’t stand up or walk. He spent several days at the vet and was returned to Project Hope with a splinted leg and a lot of medication.
Project Hope named the dog Bobby, and after 2 months in their care it seemed that Bobby would never walk on his own again. He was fitted with a cart so he could have better mobility, but the humane society made another post on Sunday, August 6, about how Bobby has gotten a lot stronger.
According to the post, Bobby has started using his back leg to stand and balance himself, as well as occasionally run! Project Hope posted a video on Monday, August 7, of Bobby running by himself without the use of a cart.
The Project Hope Human Society asked the community for help in paying all of Bobby’s medical expenses. Although they set a goal of $500 the community went above and beyond to raise more than double that amount.
Now, Bobby is in need of a foster home that can give him all the love and care he needs as he continues in his recovery. If you’re interested in becoming a foster parent for Bobby, please call the Project Hope Humane Society at 618-638-4555.