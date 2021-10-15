PADUCAH — Your local health leaders are reminding you to get your shots. COVID-19 cases are declining in Kentucky, but they want people to know we are still fighting viruses.
West Kentucky health departments are offering vaccines for different viruses. The Graves County Health Department partnered with Mercy Health to provide free flu and COVID vaccines Friday.
Graves County Health Department Director Riley Beth Willett said they administered more than 60 flu vaccines at the free clinic in the Mayfield Plaza parking lot.
"I think it's a very good spot for us. It's very visible out in the community. People can come out on their lunch, they're running errands in town," said Willett. "I think it's just a good opportunity for people to be able to drive through and easily get their flu vaccine."
They offered both the flu and COVID vaccine, but people only wanted the flu vaccine.
Willett said having both is helpful.
"Whether it be getting the flu vaccine or the COVID vaccine, those are well sought, well-studied vaccines, and it's a very good way to protect someone from getting sick," said Willett. "They could get very sick or even die from it, so that's why it's so important to get vaccinated."
It is their second time having the free clinic.
Willett said you need to get vaccinated, especially when people seem to be getting more relaxed with COVID-19 prevention guidelines.
You are encouraged to continue following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and get vaccinated.