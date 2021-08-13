PADUCAH — You might feel you have the luxury of ignoring news about COVID-19, but health care workers do not — especially at a time when the number of cases is surging.
Health care workers are doing the only thing they can: helping patients while hoping for better days ahead.
The Purchase District Health Department reported 563 active cases in the region Friday.
Mccracken County has 450 of those cases, and it is taking a toll on health care workers.
Baptist Health Paducah sent videos of its COVID-19 unit to show what a typical day is like. The last time the hospital sent Local 6 videos of the unit was in November 2020. It is still busy today.
In the new videos, Health care workers were everywhere. They sanitized their hands and entered rooms to care for and monitor COVID-positive patients.
Dr. Chris Hancock, a Baptist Health Paducah hospitalist, said case numbers are growing and resources are limited.
"A lot of people might believe that they come in and stay in the hospital for three for five days like someone would with a gallbladder attack, an intestinal infection or something like that, but that's simply not the case," said Hancock. "A lot of these patients will remain in the hospital for 10 to 20 days sometimes. I actually just discharged someone today that was here for 26 days."
Baptist Health Paducah's positivity rate rose from 18% on Thursday to 18.1% Friday.
We reported Thursday that the hospital had 26 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 10 to 12 in the intensive care unit.
Hancock said most hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.
"It's heartbreaking even more so now that we have relatively healthy folks who think that they were going to be just fine if they got this, and they're not," said Hancock. "I can tell you that every single one of these folks that have come into the hospital that has not been vaccinated wish that they would have, tell their family to get it immediately, and they also accept the treatments that we have for COVID-19."
Health care workers are still suiting up, asking you for your help.
"I plead with you that if you're willing to come to the hospital treated by us for this disease process, could you please do the things that could help prevent this and alleviate the pressure on us in your community?" said Hancock.
Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital said its positivity rate rose from 18% on Thursday to 21% Friday. The hospital has 32 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 10 of which are in critical care.
Hancock said conversations about breakthrough cases are stirring misinformation about vaccinations. He said they are happening.
"I'm not here to dispute that. Those folks are not laying here in the hospital with me and my colleagues. Those folks are staying at home, recovering, and doing just fine that is the goal of the vaccine," said Hancock. "I think a lot of people have been misled that the vaccine is just supposed to prevent the illness in the first place. It does to a large degree, and that's great, but the next layer of this is to prevent you from meeting me."
The rapid rise in COVID-19 cases comes as hospitals experience a health care worker shortage.