TRAVERSE CITY, MI (CNN) — A group of medical workers in Michigan had a prosperous holiday after winning $1 million from the Powerball lottery in October.
The group includes 78 nurses, doctors and other health care workers.
They call themselves the Heroes to Zeroooos Lottery Club.
They started the lottery pool several years ago, and about 65 of them play consistently.
The group won the big prize on Halloween. Each member got nearly $13,000.
In a statement, their representative said: "Everyone in our club is ecstatic. This prize is a nice bonus for all of us around the holidays."