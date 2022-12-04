The Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) released COVID-19 data Friday that shows nine counties in western Kentucky are at a high community level.
Ballard, Carlisle, Crittenden, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall and McCracken Counties are at a high community level. At this level, you're recommended to wear masks in indoor public settings and limit indoor in-person gatherings. If you're a high risk person, such as someone who is immunocompromise or 65 and older, consider avoiding nonessential indoor public activities.
Caldwell, Calloway, Fulton and Trigg Counties remain at a low community level.
The map is based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's data and compiled with KDPH's data. The map is updated weekly on Friday.
COVID-19 community levels for the state prepared by KDPH may differ from COVID-19 community levels prepared by CDC.
If you've been exposed to or tested positive for COVID-19, KDPH's guidance says to isolate for 10 days from the date symptoms began, or if you're asymptomatic, isolate for five days from the date you had your test done.
If you have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, monitor symptoms and wear a mask for 10 days from your last exposure. You should test five or more days after exposure.
The latest data from the KDPH on flu details the week of Nov. 13–19. This week, the flu activity level was rated widespread, the highest level. There are five levels — no activity, sporadic, local, regional and widespread. The age range with the highest number of confirmed flu cases were children ages 1 to 10.
In western Kentucky, flu activity was decreasing, showing less cases than the week before. In Trigg, Lyon, Crittenden, Livingston and Caldwell Counties, cases were plateauing.
To prevent the spread of flu, the KDPH recommends everyone 6 months of age and older to get their flu shot. Flu season most often peaks in January, February or later, so if you weren't able to get your shot in the fall, getting it in December, January or beyond is beneficial most years, according to the KDPH.