CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO — The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center and the City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department are notifying the public of possible COVID-19 community exposure.
The health department says while performing contact tracing on a positive case, they found the infected person went to the Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau.
The following dates are times when individuals who went to the aquatic center may have been exposed:
- June 25, 11:005 am – 6:30 pm
- June 26, 11:00 am – 9:00 pm
- June 27, 11:00 am – 9:00 pm
- June 28, 11:00 am – 9:00 pm
- June 29, 11:00 am – 9:00 pm
- June 30, 11:00 am – 9:00 pm
- July 1, 11:00 am – 9:00 pm
- July 2, 11:00 am – 9:00 pm
The health department is encouraging anyone who was at the Cape Splash during this time to closely monitor themselves for signs or symptoms because of the potential exposure. The health department is also encouraging the use of face masks when you are in public or at work.
If you develop symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19, the health department says to self-isolate immediately and contact your primary care physician to see if you need to be tested.
The health department says they are working with the Parks and Recreation Department and feel confident that they are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of the public.
For more information, call the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center at 573-450-9546.