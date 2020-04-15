Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES IN THE MID 30S WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&