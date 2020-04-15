MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in McCracken County on Wednesday, and one new case was confirmed in Ballard County, the Purchase District Health Department says.
In a news release sent Wednesday afternoon, the health department says the new McCracken County case is a 69-year-old woman, and the new Ballard County case is a 75-year-old male. The health department says both are in stable condition, are self-isolated and have not been hospitalized.
Those new cases bring the total number of positive coronavirus tests in McCracken County to 26, and the total number of positive tests in Ballard County to three.
In McCracken County, two people have died in connection to the virus, and the health department says 11 McCracken County residents have recovered so far.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
