MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Health Department reported 722 cases from Jan. 20 through Jan. 26. That's a high case count that's shattering records as the omicron variant has proven itself to be highly transmissible.
Marshall County's total COVID cases since the pandemic started is 7,642. For this month alone, there were 1,980. While reporting the numbers may seem repetitive, it's important because it reflects how many people are being infected. Marshall County Health Department Director Billy Pitts says it's important to pay attention to the numbers.
"We don't want to just close our eyes to it and say it's just everyday news and it doesn't matter, because it does," says Pitts.
Pitts says we're shattering records.
"One of our peaks last year was 654, so we're shattering records. I don't mean to say that in a good way, but we are. We're shattering records. This thing is just really spreading. It's kind of gotten out of control," says Pitts.
It's easy to become numb to the high case counts, but those numbers reflect people in the Marshall County community who are infected.
"Even when we thought cases were high, we were seeing 50 to 100 cases in a week. Even then we were like wow, OK. We're well into the red zone. To put it into perspective, this Monday we had 218," says Pitts.
Pitts says there is a silver lining, because no additional COVID-related deaths have been reported, but that doesn't take away from the severity of the number of cases. Health experts expect to reach a peak in cases by the end of the month into early February.