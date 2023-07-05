MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Every year, 48 million people fall ill with foodborne illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As you get ready to enjoy your leftovers from your Fourth of July grilling, a local health official says it's important to take the proper precautions to prevent foodborne illnesses.
The most common foodborne illnesses are campylobacter, E. coli, norovirus and salmonella. You can avoid them by taking a few simple steps.
Paducah resident Ray Smith spoke with Local 6 while he was grocery shopping on Wednesday at Food Giant in McCracken County. He says he always keeps food safety at the front of his mind when making food for his family. "I don't like doing ribs, but I do like doing hamburgers and hotdogs. I'm a hot dog fanatic," he says.
After a long weekend spent grilling with his family, he says he never forgets food safety. "We usually rinse it off, and then if we're going to grill, grill, if we're going to bake it in the oven, bake it in the oven, and my wife uses a thermometer to measure the temperature," he says.
Marshall County Health Department Director Billy Pitts says cooking meat all the way through, among other things, is the way to do it. "Assume it's contaminated. Prepare it properly, and watch out for cross contamination," he says.
He also mentioned that people should not wash their meat and poultry because it can spread germs to the rest of the kitchen. He said if you must do that, you should sanitize everything before moving onto other food, like fruits and vegetables.
"Any food product that you have, assume it's contaminated. That's the key," Pitts says. He says that even though most of these illnesses aren't usually deadly, it's important to take precautions for those who are immunocompromised.
"I like to think about the little ones, too. I've got a grandson that lives there, and I wouldn't want him to get sick because I was careless with the food," he says.
For those camping without access to sanitizing materials, prepare that food at home. "Separate everything in containers, Ziploc bags, or whatever, and keep it cooled in a cooler of some sort," Pitts says.
Pitts says that with these steps, you can protect yourself and your family. That's something Smith says he continues to do. "We wash everything over and over," Smith says.