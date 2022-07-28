MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Purchase District Health Department and the McCracken County Jail are partnering to reduce overdoses in high risk populations.
They are providing an overdose reduction program for people recently released from the jail.
Starting Aug. 1, over 200 Narcan kits and 500 resource bags filled with things to prevent overdoses will be ready to be given out in an effort to save lives.
"We are identifying incarcerated individuals that are at high risk for an overdose. And then when they leave, they are leaving with resources for recovery and treatment and Narcan. Everyone that is incarcerated for a drug offense is leaving with recovery and treatment and how to get Narcan — even if they are not at high risk of an overdose," says PDHD Director of Administrative Services Kaitlyn Krolikowski.
Those that do not meet the criteria for high risk of overdose will still get these resources.