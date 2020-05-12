GRAVES COUNTY, KY — As of Tuesday, Graves County, Kentucky has seen 150 positive COVID-19 test results. Of that number, 20 people have died, health department director says.
Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen shared that information with Local 6 Tuesday evening. Coplen also shared that 80 COVID-19 cases have recovered so far.
In a news release sent earlier Tuesday evening, the health department announced the 150 case total — which includes two newly confirmed cases.
The two new cases include a woman in her 30s and a pre-teen girl. Both are in isolation in their respective homes, the news release says.
In emails to Local 6, Coplen said the number of recovered cases is expected to continue to grow, and he hopes the low number of new cases confirmed Tuesday "is the new normal."
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
