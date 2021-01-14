CARBONDALE, IL — Some areas are not doing as well as others when it comes to handling the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's affecting businesses.
One southern Illinois business isn't worried. Longbranch Cafe and Bakery in Carbondale, Illinois, says it will not welcome indoor dining, even when the state allows it to do so.
General Manager Elaine Ramseyer said because the region is in the state's Tier 3 category, the business can't have customers dining inside.
"We do temperature checks when the staff comes in. We have a temperature log when customers are sitting on the deck," said Ramseyer. "I go and get the name of someone and the contact information, just in case we have to do contact tracing."
Tier 3 is the most extreme of the state's current mitigation plans. Ramseyer said when they move into a less restrictive phase that permits indoor-dining, she will continue her current carryout plan.
"When enough people are vaccinated and kids can go back to school, people can go back to work, then we can go back to restaurants and dining inside," said Ramseyer. "In the meantime, we'll just stay outside."
As part of the Restore Illinois plan, the Illinois Department of Health and regional health departments look at three health metrics weekly for determining which phase works for each region:
- The positivity rate must test below 12% for three consecutive days.
- There must be a 20% availability rate for staffed ICU and hospital beds for three-consecutive days.
- A decline in the number of people in the hospital battling COVID-19 for 7 out of 10 days.
Nathan Ryder is the contract tracing outreach coordinator for the Southern Seven Health Department.
He said southern Illinois has a long way to go.
"The availability of ICU beds in our region, we want to see us get to the threshold that the state has set for us of 20%. Right now, we're currently sitting at about 14.8%," said Ryder. "So we have a long way to go, just in terms of ICU capacity, before the state would look at moving us back to Tier 2 mitigation."
The region is not improving as quickly as other Illinois regions, but they are seeing better numbers.
"Then the third thing that we're looking for is a decline in the number of people for being hospitalized in our region with COVID-19," said Ryder. "So you can see on those graphics and those metrics that we're beginning to see those numbers going down. We're beginning to see our three-day positivity rate, you know, the number of positive cases, go down too."
Ryder said the health department will continue to update the public.
"It's something we're looking forward to. Obviously we all would like to see reduced restrictions, mitigation procedures, but it looks like we got just a little bit of work before left to go before we would be able to see those implemented in our region," said Ryder.
Ramseyer said she wants everyone to continue to do their part to help businesses and each other.
"There is an economic crisis, but the economic crisis is driven by the health crisis, and until we get the health crisis in check, there will not be an economic revival," said Ramseyer.
Decisions on the metrics are released every Friday.
To see how your region is performing, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health's website.