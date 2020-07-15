MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO - If you attended Music in the Park in Charleston, Missouri on July 10, you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
The Mississippi County Health Department warned the public of a potential community exposure on the department's Facebook page.
The health department says someone who tested positive for COVID-19 attended the event and individuals who also attended activities at the event may have been exposed.
The health department strongly encourages anyone who was at the event to closely monitor themselves for signs and symptoms through July 24. They remind you, symptoms include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Abdominal pain
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
The health department also strongly encourages the use of face masks or coverings by all those who were potentially exposed when outside their home especially through July 24.
The health department says if you develop any symptoms to self-isolate immediately and contact your primary care physician to determine the need for testing.
You can contact the health department by calling 573-683-2191.