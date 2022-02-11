MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Like hospitals, local health department are seeing a steady decrease in COVID-19 cases. The Marshall County and Purchase District health departments are reporting fewer cases this week than the week before.
For two weeks in January, case counts were more than a thousand. From Jan. 12 to Jan. 20, there were 1,545 cases in McCracken County. That's only a seven-day period. Fast forward to the week of Jan. 12, and 1,084 cases were reported. This week, nearly 400 cases were reported in the county. That's a big drop in less than a month.
The Marshall County Health Department is also seeing a similar decline, but the department's director says we shouldn't celebrate just yet.
"It has taken 91 lives here in Marshall County," says Marshall County Health Department Director Billy Pitts.
He has seen the toll COVID-19 has taken on the community first hand, but the numbers are changing for the better. The incidence rate in Marshall County decreased from 205.8 last week to the current rate of 62.5.
"That's the most dramatic decrease we've had or dramatic change that we've had since the pandemic has begun," says Pitts.
Pitts welcomes the decrease.
"We had increased our case load by 722 cases in one week, so to now be at 560 cases — to drop 266 cases in one week — is fabulous," says Pitts.
Even though there has been a dramatic drop in cases, it doesn't mean we should let our guard down.
"I just want to encourage those, especially those who are vulnerable, to be cautious. We don't want to get overly optimistic and think COVID isn't a thing," says Pitts.
Pitts says we don't want to encourage, or bring about, another COVID-19 variant that could be worse than omicron. While the recent drop in new cases is good, local health leaders encourage you to practice social distancing, a mask in public spaces and talk with your doctor about the COVID-19 vaccine and booster.