PADUCAH — As COVID-19 cases in Kentucky remain high, health experts are urging people to make smart decisions if they choose to travel this Labor Day weekend. The CDC is warning the unvaccinated not to travel. There's concern this holiday weekend will only add to the number of COVID-19 cases in a surge that is straining hospitals.
The Touchdowns and Tunes Tailgate Party is happening this weekend. While health experts say being outdoors is better than indoors, they still recommend people avoid large gatherings.
Masks will not be required at the event, but those in attendance still have the option to wear one. Organizers are asking people to be mindful of personal space. They're also not requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. However, the founder of the event, Bryan Kent, says they are taking precautions.
"We are going to do temperature checks. We did increase our hand washing stations. Hand sanitizer will be throughout the ground. So, we are taking measures," Kent says.
People can have their temperature checked up to three times. If they have an elevated temperature on the third try, they won't be allowed to attend. Kent also says they've dropped their capacity limit from 18,000 to 12,000 per day.
Dr. Brad Housman with Baptist Health Paducah says bigger events mean a bigger risk of spreading and catching COVID-19. Being outside is a better option than indoors.
"Anything outdoors and in smaller groups would be great. Vaccination is still always an important consideration, too. Whether you or your friends and family are vaccinated weighs into it," Housman says.
Housman says, whether you go to events like Touchdowns and Tunes or travel outside the region, make smart decisions.
"Really folks need to be thoughtful about: Am I somebody that's at high risk? Am I putting someone else in my family at high risk? Also, factoring in if those folks are vaccinated or not. They're all parts that go into that decision making," Housman says.
Housman says the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19, even after this weekend, is to get vaccinated.
If you need to get tested for COVID-19, Baptist Health Paducah requires an appointment or referral for its testing site. The hospital offers testing for patients who need surgery, or an individual who has seen a primary care physician. Housman stresses that you should visit the Baptist Health urgent care facility, not the emergency room, if you are not experiencing life threatening symptoms of COVID-19. That is to prevent an influx of patients going to the emergency room for treatment.
For more information on where you can get vaccinated in the Local 6 area, click here.