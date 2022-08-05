PRINCETON, KY — Health First CHC in Princeton, Kentucky, is offering free ice cream on Aug. 11 during a patient appreciation event in honor of National Health Center Week.
Health First Community Health Centers says it’s offering ice cream from Rolling Cones at the Princeton location and others in Kentucky to celebrate patients, front-line providers and staff.
The events will also include a prize wheel offering the chance to win Health First gear. A news release about the event says COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits will be offered as well, with a limit of two per household.
The Princeton event will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 11 at the clinic at 1100 S. Jefferson St.
Other event dates and locations include:
- Owensboro: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 8 at 2816 Veach Road suite B.
- Calhoun: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 8 at 295 Main St.
- Clay: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 9 at 9086 Kentucky 132 West.
- Providence: 3 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 9 at 215 E. Main St.
- Morganfield: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 10 at 220 N. Morgan St.
- Earlington: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 11 at 107 E. Main St.
- Henderson: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 12 at 700 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.
For more information from Health First Community Health Centers about National Health Center Week, click here.