WASHINGTON D.C — The open-enrollment period for health insurance through the marketplace officially opened on Nov. 1 and runs until Jan. 15.
The marketplace was created with the passage of the Affordable Care Act, aiming to ensure Americans had access to healthcare that meets basic standards and doesn't exclude people with pre-existing conditions.
Each state has one official marketplace where citizens can apply for coverage and browse plans. Depending on household income, applicants may qualify for subsidies or cost-sharing reductions to help reduce the cost of certain plans.
Marketplaces can vary depending on what state you live in. The federal government runs many states' marketplaces and applicants in those states just need to navigate to healthcare.gov to begin the application process. Some states — like Kentucky — run their own marketplaces. Other states, like Illinois, work in-tandem with the federal government to provide a marketplace.
Finding the right health-insurance can be a complicated process and marketplace insurance may not be right for everyone. Depending on income and a variety of other factors, you may qualify for Medicaid. Generally, if you are 65 or over, you could be eligible for Medicare. If you work full-time, your employer may offer a group health insurance plan or health reimbursement arrangements.
If you do not have health insurance or have difficulty paying for prescriptions, you may be able to save money on your medications by using a prescription-discount service like GoodRX or WellRX. These discount services are not health insurance plans. They can be used with your health insurance to help lower the cost of your prescription, or on their own if you aren't using insurance. These organizations allow users to find free coupons for specific medications and compare prices for those medications at the pharmacies in a given area.
Exploring your coverage options can help you find the best coverage for your household, but health insurance language can be confusing and difficult to read. Understanding the most commonly used health insurance terms might make comparing and choosing the right health plan a little bit easier.
The deadline for enrolling in an insurance plan can differ depending on what kind of plan it is and where you are applying. The deadline to apply for a marketplace plan is Jan. 15. Deadlines for enrolling in other plans- like Medicaid- could be different. If you want to change plans but miss the enrollment deadline, you may not be able to — unless you have a qualifying life event.