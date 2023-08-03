Motor vehicle crashes kill hundreds of children every year, but the right car seat can reduce the risk of serious injury and death. However, hospitals across the country are finding more counterfeit and fake car seats.
Car seats are the best way to keep a baby safe on the road, but some parents may unknowingly be putting their child in danger.
Courtney Gleaton, an injury prevention coordinator at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, says, "Counterfeit car seats are made of cheaper, flimsier materials and they are unable to withstand the crash forces that happen in a crash."
Gleaton says last year the hospital system found 42 counterfeit car seats and 34 foreign made car seats during inspections. She says they're on track to match those numbers again this year.
"They are not federally regulated in the US and therefore are not safe to use for your children."
Many knockoff car seats are bought online. Gleaton says not to buy from a third party, and before you spend money on a seat, zoom in on the product picture to check the labels. "All car seats in the US are going to have English and Spanish labels, not just photographs of them."
If you already have a car seat for your child, check the straps and anchoring parts. If there are no lower anchor attachments or a chest clip, it might be counterfeit. Also read the label. All federally compliant car seats should say that it conforms to all applicable federal motor vehicle safety standards.
"If it did not come with a registration card or car seat manual that can also be an indicator that it's counterfeit," says Gleaton.
If you're worried about your car seat, Gleaton says you can find a nationally certified child passenger safety technician in your area by logging onto safekids.org and clicking on 'Car Seat Checks.'