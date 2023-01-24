If you think allergies only strike in the spring, summer and fall, think again.
Winter is a prime time for perennial allergens.
Cleveland Clinic Allergist Dr. Sandra Hong explains, "Those are the ones from our furry pets. They're from mold or dust mites, typically."
If you have a:
- Runny nose
- Are sneezing
- Have watery, itchy eyes or nose
- Are coughing
And these symptoms linger for weeks, you may be suffering from indoor allergies.
Pet Dander
They're cute and cuddly, but if you're feeling sneezy after being around a cat or dog, keep them off furniture — especially your bed.
Dr. Hong says antihistamines can help.
"If you leave someone's house with a cat and you're allergic to them and you go sit on your favorite couch that's upholstered and you just hang out and lay there, that cat protein will linger for four months afterwards."
That's why Hong says showering and changing clothes after being around someone else's pet is a good idea.
Dust
If you're allergic to dust mites, you may wake up stuffy. Hong says adding an air purifier in the bedroom may help.
Washing your bed linens in hot water weekly and drying them in hot heat that can also help get rid of those dust mites that may be bothering you.
Hong says to use high efficiency air filters to clean dust from the air and replace them frequently.
Vacuum carpets or wet mop hard floors often and put covers that help keep allergens from collecting on mattresses, pillows and comforters.
If symptoms don't improve or you have trouble breathing, see a doctor.
"If if it is allergies and you're allergic to things in your home environment, there are so many things that can be used to treat your allergies and make you feel a whole lot better," Hong says.