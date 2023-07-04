Millions of Americans suffer chronic pain; it can have a huge impact on quality of life, careers, and mental health.
Here are three simple ways a chiropractor says can help ease chronic aches and pain.
From exercising, to sitting at a desk for long periods of time, or carrying around tension and stress, our bodies bear the brunt of everything we do.
Andrew Bang, a chiropractor at Cleveland Clinic says he’s seen an increased amount of normal aches and pains.
First, try heat, "you can use a heating pad. You can use those rice socks to heat up in the microwave,” says Bang.
Second, try to gently stretch muscles that get tight. He says to start with a long stretch, hold it for one minute, and then ease yourself into two minute stretches on each tight muscle group.
"Lots of us fall into that stretch for 5 to 10 seconds thinking that's sufficient. It feels good but it's not enough time on the muscle to get it to relax completely."
Bang says people who are sedentary may have muscles that are too loose. "As your sitting you're actually stretching some muscles like your glutes, your buttocks, and often times you're stretching your low back muscles too much and even your neck as you stoop forward to look down at your keyboard, papers and your computer screen."
The third tip to ease pain is to tighten muscles through isometric exercises.
“Essentially squeezing a muscle tight together and that will shunt blood through the area, it'll cause metabolites that build up inside, those chemicals that cause pain inside the muscle groups, kind of force them out as you squeeze."
Bang says the more people sit, the more they complain of soreness.
He says the best way to prevent pain is to keep moving.
Take breaks from sitting at work and try standing or walking around.