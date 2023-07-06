Eating healthy can be a struggle year-round -- but especially over the summer when kids are out of school and routines are disrupted.
More time at home may mean less time focusing on healthy eating habits.
Katherine Shary a registered and licensed dietitian at children's healthcare of Atlanta strong4life says "Kids need 3 meals and 2--3 snacks per day, so our job as a caregiver is really to set that routine and what that looks like for our children."
Shary says keeping kids healthy over the summer should start at the grocery store.
Letting children be a part of the process, allowing them to pick out which fruits or veggies they'd like to eat. When it comes to snacks, pair them with at least two different food groups.
Having trail mix with a piece of fruit can provide protein and fiber. Another suggestion is having some popcorn for fiber and maybe pairing it with edamame for protein.
Other health snack ideas include:
- Freeze dried fruit with peanut butter crackers
- Yogurt, fruit, and crunchy cereal to make a customized yogurt parfait
- A hard boiled egg for a high protein snack
- Hummus, veggies, and crackers to dip
According to Shery all of these snacks are well rounded with fiber and protein and will keep your children fuller for longer.
Meals should to be balanced as well. Fill half the plate with fruits and vegetable, and the other half with proteins and whole grains.
To ensure your children aren’t drinking too much soda, Gatorade, and other sugary drinks try to offer them water throughout the day. This will also help to keep them hydrated.
Sherry says allowing your children to fill up a snack basket in the pantry or a drawer in the refrigerator will let them know where to grab healthy snacks, and may make them more likely to want to eat them.