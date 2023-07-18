Now that the hottest global temperature ever was recorded this week, knowing how the heat affects your body and mind is important so you can keep yourself and your family safe.
According to the U.S. National Center for Environmental Prediction, experts say climate change is making heat waves more common and more powerful than before.
Heat has become the deadliest weather event in the U.S. It causes more than 700 deaths, and more than 67,000 emergency room visits every year.
Dr. Ayan Sen, an emergency medicine doctor at Mayo Clinic says it can take just an hour or two of heat before the body begins to feel the effects. He says in the heat your body will try to cool itself in different ways, but when the temperature is extremely high it becomes harder to cool down.
The most serious heat related illness is heat stroke. According to Dr. Sen you can begin to experience confusion or delirium, loss of consciousness, and more severe brain injury as result of the heat. He says it can hurt more than just the brain. It can hurt other organs like the kidneys, lungs, and heart as well.
“It’s almost an inflammation that gets created. There’s a destruction of proteins, the membrane of cells, and that all leads to cell death.”
The best way to keep yourself safe in the heat is by staying hydrated with water. Avoid sugary beverages as they can add to dehydration. Stay in an air conditioned area if possible. Wear light-weight, light colored, and loose fitting clothes.
People who are more vulnerable to the heat should avoid it as much as possible. People at risk include pregnant people, people with heart or lung conditions, young children, older adults, athletes, and outdoor workers.
“If there’s any cause for concern, definitely seeking healthcare is important,” says Dr. Sen.