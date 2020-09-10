PADUCAH — Health officials are reminding people about the importance of getting flu shots during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health says during the 2019-2020 flu season, there were 27,408 confirmed flu cases in the state, including 162 deaths. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says by protecting yourself from the flu this season, you can help hospitals focus on COVID-19.
"Prevention of and reduction in the severity of influenza illness and reduction of outpatient illnesses, hospitalizations, and intensive care unit admissions through influenza vaccination also could alleviate stress on the U.S. health care system," the CDC says in a recent report.
"They are expecting, as winter comes, that COVID-19, being a coronavirus derivative, is going to be more of a problem during the winter. And so just like we saw when COVID-19 started, resources got stretched, especially in certain parts of the country, like New York, where they were inundated," said Dr. David Saxon, medical director of Baptist Health Urgent Care in Paducah. "And if that happens where you have a major flu surge as well, resources are going to be stretched, both in offices that are treating acute illness and in the hospital settings."
In addition, there's the possibility of people developing both the flu and COVID-19.
"Flu in itself can be a deadly disease. You've got certain populations that we've known are at higher risk, like the very young people, the very old people, and the people that have chronic illnesses, especially lung disease and heart disease," said Saxon. "And a lot of those susceptible groups sound familiar for the last seven months. We heard it over and over again, especially the elderly and the people that have immune problems and lung and heart problems are the same individuals that are going to be susceptible with the COVID-19."
Saxon said, although he is not aware of any person that has both the flu and COVID-19, he said getting one illness would weaken your immune system, which would make you more vulnerable to catching another illness.
"As we get into a higher flu season this fall and winter, the chances of getting both of those illnesses — unless something changes with the vaccine for COVID-19 — has to be a higher risk," said Saxon. "And not really sure how much of an impact that it's going to have if you were to have both, but it has to be worse than having either one alone. So the more you can do to protect yourself in general from flu, since we do have a vaccine for that, it's going to be very helpful in preventing other diseases."
On Thursday, the Paducah McCracken County Senior Center partnered with Rick's Pharmacy to provide flu vaccinations at a drive-through clinic. Walmart and Kroger can provide flu shots as well.
For people who are uninsured or under-insured, the Purchase District Health Department will provide free vaccinations sent in by the state, Public Health Director Kent Koster said. The state has not informed the health department of when the vaccines will be shipped.
The CDC recommends that people get a flu vaccine by the end of October.